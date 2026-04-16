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Harivansh Narayan Singh set to be Rajya Sabha deputy chairman unopposed

Harivansh Narayan Singh is set to be elected unopposed as Rajya Sabha deputy chairman for a third term after no opposition nominations were filed.

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 08:15 pm IST
By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi
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Harivansh Narayan Singh is set to be elected unopposed as Rajya Sabha deputy chairman for a third term after no opposition nominations were filed, people aware of the matter said.

Harivansh Narayan Singh is set to be elected unopposed as Rajya Sabha deputy chairman (Getty)

Singh was nominated by President Droupadi Murmu on Friday to the Rajya Sabha. No nominations for the position have been received from the opposition, thereby giving Singh a walkover, according to the people cited above.

The Rajya Sabha Secretariat received five notices of motions for choosing Harivansh as the Deputy Chairman for a third term.

According to people aware of the details, the notices were given by Leader of the House Jagat Prakash Nadda and seconded by Phangon Konyak; Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Nitin Nabin, seconded by Brij Lal; a third from Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, seconded by Surinder Nagar; Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) working president Sanjay Jha, seconded by Upendra Kushwaha; and the fifth from Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary, seconded by Milind Deora.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Smriti Kak Ramachandran

Smriti covers an intersection of politics and governance. Having spent over a decade in journalism, she combines old fashioned leg work with modern story telling tools.

Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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