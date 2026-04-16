Harivansh Narayan Singh set to be Rajya Sabha deputy chairman unopposed

Harivansh Narayan Singh is set to be elected unopposed as Rajya Sabha deputy chairman for a third term after no opposition nominations were filed, people aware of the matter said.

Harivansh Narayan Singh is set to be elected unopposed as Rajya Sabha deputy chairman (Getty)

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Singh was nominated by President Droupadi Murmu on Friday to the Rajya Sabha. No nominations for the position have been received from the opposition, thereby giving Singh a walkover, according to the people cited above.

The Rajya Sabha Secretariat received five notices of motions for choosing Harivansh as the Deputy Chairman for a third term.

According to people aware of the details, the notices were given by Leader of the House Jagat Prakash Nadda and seconded by Phangon Konyak; Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Nitin Nabin, seconded by Brij Lal; a third from Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, seconded by Surinder Nagar; Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) working president Sanjay Jha, seconded by Upendra Kushwaha; and the fifth from Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary, seconded by Milind Deora.

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{{^usCountry}} “No notices of motion have been received from the opposition before the stipulated time, which was noon on April 16. Accordingly, the election to the office of the Deputy Chairman is likely to be unanimous,” said a person aware of the details. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “No notices of motion have been received from the opposition before the stipulated time, which was noon on April 16. Accordingly, the election to the office of the Deputy Chairman is likely to be unanimous,” said a person aware of the details. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} As per established practices, the motions will be moved and seconded one by one, and if any motion is adopted by the House, the remaining motions will become infructuous and will not be put to a vote. The election is expected to take place by a voice vote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per established practices, the motions will be moved and seconded one by one, and if any motion is adopted by the House, the remaining motions will become infructuous and will not be put to a vote. The election is expected to take place by a voice vote. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A member of the JD(U), Harivansh was first elected to the position in 2018 as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate. In 2020, he got a second term as deputy chairman in the Upper House. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A member of the JD(U), Harivansh was first elected to the position in 2018 as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate. In 2020, he got a second term as deputy chairman in the Upper House. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Smriti Kak Ramachandran ...Read More Smriti covers an intersection of politics and governance. Having spent over a decade in journalism, she combines old fashioned leg work with modern story telling tools. Read Less

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