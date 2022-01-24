Home / India News / Harmeet Singh Kalka of Akali Dal elected DSGMC president
Harmeet Singh Kalka of Akali Dal elected DSGMC president

The elections took place at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in New Delhi.
Harmeet Singh Kalka has been elected the president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC).(Twitter/@ANI)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 02:49 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Harmeet Singh Kalka of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) was on Saturday elected the president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) amid heated arguments among the members.

The voting had to be stopped after a member revealed his vote publicly, after which former DSGMC chief Manjit Singh GK, Paramjit Singh Sarna and Harvinder Singh Sarna objected to it.

The SAD (Badal) has 30 members in the House that elected the Sikh body’s chief. The House has 55 members in all but only 51 can vote as the remaining are nominated.

Monday, January 24, 2022
