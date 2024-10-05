Before marriage, decked-up groom makes pit stop at Haryana poll booth

Sunil Kumar became the centre of attraction at a polling booth in Kurukshetra on Saturday as he reached there to cast his vote in his wedding attire. Sunil Kumar, a Kurukshetra resident, exercised his franchise before tying the knot.(PTI)

The groom from Kurukshetra district in Haryana exercised his franchise before tying the knot.

"I want to give a message to all that casting votes is very important. Nobody should waste a vote," Kumar said after voting at the polling booth in the Ladwa assembly seat.

"I am going to get married after casting my vote," Kumar told PTI Videos.

He said though he got late for the wedding but voting was more important.

Kumar's mother appealed to the people of Haryana to come out of their houses and vote in large numbers.

Polling for all the 90 assembly seats in Haryana began on Saturday morning amid tight security arrangements, with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker among the early voters.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is eyeing a hat-trick of Assembly election wins in the state, while the Congress is hoping to return to power after 10 years.

The counting of votes will be taken up on October 8.