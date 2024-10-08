Haryana election: JP Nadda mocks ‘kattar beiman’ AAP for disastrous show

Mocking the AAP for a performance that saw it lose deposits on all 90 seats in Haryana, BJP president JP Nadda on Tuesday said the Arvind Kejriwal-led party was ‘kattar beiman’ (thoroughly corrupt). New Delhi: Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda, party�s National General Secretary Vinod Tawde and others arrive at the party headquarters ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi�s address after the party�s victory in Haryana Assembly elections, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

“I want to say one more thing…there is a kattar beiman party. They contested all 90 seats but their performance was so bad, they lost deposits on all the seats,” Nadda stated.

The Union health minister made the remark in his victory speech to BJP workers at the party’s national headquarters in Delhi.

The AAP, which emerged from an anti-corruption movement, calls itself ‘kattar imandaar’ (thoroughly honest). However, in recent years, its image has taken a hit due to corruption cases against its leaders, including national convenor Kejriwal himself. He resigned as Delhi chief minister after getting bail from the Supreme Court in a corruption case.

Kejriwal, originally from Haryana, campaigned as ‘Haryana ka lal’ (Haryana’s son). The AAP fielded candidates on all 90 seats in Delhi’s neighbouring state after unsuccessful talks with the Congress for an alliance.

However, the party ended up with a vote share of only 1.79%, according to the Election Commission. Haryana polled on October 5 and the vote counting was held on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, defying both exit polls and a 10-year anti-incumbency – surveys predicted a sweeping victory for the Congress – the BJP secured a comfortable third consecutive term in the northern state. It won 48 seats (39.94% votes), while the grand old party bagged 37 seats (39.09% votes). Three independents and two Indian National Lok Dal candidates were victorious as well.