‘Never be overconfident’: Kejriwal to AAP cadre on Haryana poll results

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday reacted on his party's drubbing in the Haryana assembly election results.

“Elections are approaching. Elections should not be taken lightly. The biggest lesson from today’s election is to never be overconfident. Every election, seat is tough. We need to work hard. There should be no infighting,” the former Delhi chief minister said.



“In this election, your role will be the most important because we are in the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi). The public expects basic things, like cleanliness. We need to ensure that cleanliness is maintained in our respective areas. If this is done, we will surely win the elections...Our main goal should be to win the elections,” he added.



In Kejriwal's home state Haryana, the AAP failed to open an account. According to the latest data by the Election Commission, the party has a vote share of 1.73 per cent.



The BJP has won two seats of Kharkhauda and Jind, and is currently leading on 46 seats. The saffron party is set to form the government for a third straight term.



The Congress, which was hoping to encash on the anti-incumbency faced by the BJP, won two seats and leading on 35. The grand old party's pre-poll alliance talks with the AAP had failed.



Kejriwal had been claimed in his election campaign that no government in Haryana will be formed without the support of AAP.



“Whatever the result of Haryana, the key to power will be in the hands of Arvind Kejriwal. Our priority is to have electricity, water, education, and health facilities here. Women should get ₹1000 per month, people should get free electricity,” he had said in Charkhi Dadri.