Home / India News / Haryana health minister Anil Vij who tested positive for Covid-19 shifted to Rohtak hospital

Haryana health minister Anil Vij who tested positive for Covid-19 shifted to Rohtak hospital

A day after Haryana home minister Anil Vij, who tested positive for coronavirus a week ago, was shifted to Rohtak’s Post-graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), a team of doctors started the process of giving him plasma treatment on Sunday evening.

india Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 23:14 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Haryana home minister Anil Vij
Haryana home minister Anil Vij(HT photo)
         

A day after Haryana home minister Anil Vij, who tested positive for coronavirus a week ago, was shifted to Rohtak's Post-graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), a team of doctors started the process of giving him plasma treatment on Sunday evening.

PGIMS medical superintendent, Dr Pushpa Dahiya said a joint team of doctors of the PGIMS, Medanta and the AIIMS Delhi are observing the health status of the minister Vij.

“ We have started the process of plasma transfusion under the supervision of PGIMS vice-chancellor OP Kalra. The minister is facing symptoms of fever and cough after testing positive for the virus. The doctors had administered a trial dose (either vaccine or placebo) during the third phase of the indigenous vaccine for coronavirus at Ambala hospital two week ago before he was tested positive. He is stable and fine now,” she added.

She said they had shifted the minister to a special ward at the PGIMS for his treatment.

“ We are monitoring his sugar level and blood pressure also because the health minister is diabetic too,” she added.

