Haryana unrest: Mob loots shops in Gurugram; VHP demands NIA probe | Top Updates

Despite the assurance from the administration that the law and order situation in Gurugram was under control, a mob set ablaze shops and food stalls in the Badshahpur area in a fresh case of communal violence. The mob ransacked some shops belonging to a particular community and also chanted "Jai Shri Ram" in front of a mosque in Badshahpur.

Miscreants looting shops in Gurugram's Badshahpur.

“Some youths were trying to create ruckus in the market and chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'. We reached the spot and handled the situation,” said Satish Kumar, SHO of Badshahpur police station.

At least three shops in Badshahpur were looted by the miscreants, while a group of men vandalized shops near Pataudi Chowk on Basai Road in Gurugram.

Ban on sale of loose petrol, diesel

Gurugram district magistrate Nishant Yadav issued an order prohibiting fuel bunks from selling loose petrol or diesel with immediate effect.

Yadav said that the communal tensions in the Nuh district of Haryana and bordering areas in Gurugram posed a potential threat to law and order in the region. He mentioned that immediate preventive measures were required to maintain public order, peace and harmony in the district.

“[In] exercise of the powers conferred upon me under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (2 of 1974), and in the interest of public safety and security, hereby order that all fuel stations operating in Gurugram district are strictly prohibited from selling loose petrol/diesel to any person (except for emergency purposes) with immediate effect,” the order read.

Schools, colleges closed in Sohna tomorrow

In a separate order, the official said that all educational institutions will remain closed on August 2 in the Sohna subdivision of Gurugram in view of the communal unrest in the area. The educational institutes in other parts of Gurugram will function normally.

Five people have been killed so far in the violence that erupted on Monday after an attack on a VHP procession in adjoining Nuh district.

Social media advisory

The administration urged the public to refrain from posting any content on social media that "may hurt the religious sentiments of any individual or threaten religious harmony."

"It is requested to avoid using any indecent language and refrain from sharing any videos, photos, or posts with the intention of hurting individuals based on their religion, caste, or any other personal attributes," the advisory issued by Gurugram DM said.

"Posting such objectionable content may lead to legal action as per the applicable rules. Spreading false rumors on social media platforms is strongly discouraged. If anyone spreads rumors or makes inappropriate comments targeting someone's religion or caste, the police will take strict action against such individuals," it added.

VHP demands NIA probe

The Vishva Hindu Parishad on Tuesday likened the incident of communal violence in Haryana to a “terror attack” and demanded a probe into it by the National Investigation Agency. Addressing a press conference, VHP joint general secretary Surendra Jain claimed that the attacks were carried out against Hindu devotees “in a pre-planned manner” during a religious procession on Monday and were "incited" by some Congress leaders of Haryana. He also alleged intelligence failure of the state police and claimed that rioters used sophisticated weapons and other regular firearms to attack the Hindu devotees during the procession.

(With PTI inputs)

