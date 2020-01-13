Haryana’s khap panchayat bans DJ after 10 pm, firing at weddings

india

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 09:30 IST

Representatives of the Phogat Khap, which wields influence over 19 villages of Dadri district, on Sunday issued instructions to solemnise marriages before 10pm, while imposing ban on DJs (disc jockeys) and consumption of liquor in wedding ceremonies after the said time.

The khap also prohibited conducting ‘ kaaj’ in these villages. ‘Kaaj’ is a ritual performed by most people in Haryana when some elderly family member dies of natural causes.

The Sunday panchayat was presided over by Balwant Singh. “We have also decided to impose a ban on celebratory firing in marriage functions. The decision of culminating the wedding ceremonies by 10pm has been taken as in late-night functions, baraatis consume liquor and tend to indulge in fights. Then they drive back home under the influence of alcohol, raising the possibility of fatal accidents,” he added.

Phogat Khap convener Ram Singh Balkra said the ban on DJ in wedding ceremonies and other functions in 19 villages has been implemented after taking into consideration the noise pollution and its harmful effects on cattle.

“The high volume of music does not let cows and buffaloes sleep, which adversely impacts their milk-yielding capabilities. Moreover, many people dance under the influence of alcohol and misbehave with women,” he explained.

He said that the DJ system and ‘kaaj’ ceremonies were wastage of money, especially when rural economy was in distress.

TO HONOUR TOP PERFORMERS

The representatives of Phogat Khap have also decided to honour top performers in academic and sports categories. They also sought an inquiry into the 2016 Jat quota agitation.