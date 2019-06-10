Haryana sees 14 deaths daily in road accidents, shows data

At least 14 people are killed and 30 sustain injuries in accidents everyday on the roads of Haryana, reveals traffic police data.

It shows that as many as 1,671 people have died and 3,121 hurt in road accidents that took place in the state between January and April this year.

However, the number of accidents has declined in 2019 as compared to the previous year. The current year figure is 3,672, whereas 3,964 accidents were reported during the same period in 2018.

Haryana IGP Rajshree Singh claimed that the death rate in road accidents has gone 6% down during this period as the state had witnessed 1,791 deaths last year. “The number of road accidents and those injured in them has also dropped,” she added.

As per the previous years’ data, 5,118 people were killed and more than one lakh wounded in 11,238 road accidents in Haryana in 2018; 5,120 had died and 10,339 injured in 11,258 accidents in 2017 and 5,024 deaths were reported in mishaps in 2016.

KILLER STRETCHES

According to traffic police reports, the stretch of National Highway (NH) 44 between Panipat and Ambala is the most vulnerable as it has claimed the lives of at least 100 people in a year, besides NH-10 (Delhi to Fatehabad), NH-48 (Gurugram to Bawal), NH-709 (Murthal to Loharu), NH-344 ( Saharanpur-Kurukshetra) and Karnal to Ladwa Atta-Bilaspur road.

Gurugram, it has been learnt, tops the districts in Haryana with the highest number of fatalities in road accidents, followed by Sonepat, Karnal and Yamunanagar. About 50% fatal accidents took place on state highways, while 35% occurred on the national highways, mentions a previous report of the traffic police.

On key factors that cause most of the accidents, IGP Rajshree Singh said, “Highways, either state or national, with multiple lanes witness maximum number of mishaps as driving in wrong lanes, violating traffic rules and cruising above speed limit is a common sight there.”

Loading vehicles beyond permissible limits, driving under influence and wrong parking have also added to the reasons behind road accidents. Trucks, goods carriers and tractors have caused about 40% of the accidents in the state, it has been stated in the report.

“But, we are making efforts with the help of several government departments and have succeeded in minimising the number of accidents and deaths,” she added. Last year, the traffic and highways wing of the Haryana Police had identified 179 accidentprone areas in the state, including 41 that come under the jurisdiction of the NHAI.

The IGP said the number of accident-prone areas keep on changing. “We are taking measures to aware people about these spots,” she added.

10.06 LAKH VEHICLES CHALLANED IN FOUR MONTHS

The police have challaned as many as 10.06 lakh vehicles in the state and earned revenue of ₹22.84 crore during these four months for blatant violations of traffic rules. The IGP said an awareness campaign was launched in the state to apprise people of traffic rules. “It helped in bringing the number of road accidents down. A team has been set up to monitor the violation of traffic rules and police help booths,” she added.

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 11:29 IST