Haryana students learn to make bomb from YouTube, detonate under teacher's chair

ByHT News Desk
Nov 17, 2024 08:11 AM IST

Fortunately, the teacher escaped with no injuries but the students involved in the act have been suspended from school for a week.

A group of class 12 students were suspended from their school after they allegedly detonated a firecracker-like bomb under the chair of their female science teacher as part of a prank. The students reportedly learned to make explosives with the help of YouTube.

The teacher reportedly forgave the students.
The teacher reportedly forgave the students. (X)

Fortunately, the teacher escaped with no injuries but the students involved in the act have been suspended from school for a week.

According to TOI, the troubling incident unfolded when a group of students retaliated after being scolded by a particular teacher. While one student placed the bomb resembling a firecracker beneath her chair, another used a remote control to detonate it leading to an explosion.

The students reportedly learned to make the bomb-like cracker on YouTube and operated the same with the help of a remote control.

In response, the Haryana education department has taken decisive action, suspending the 13 students involved in this dangerous prank for a week.

Following this alarming event, officials from the education department promptly visited the school and initiated a thorough investigation.

Students not expelled, teacher forgave the

Officials said there had been discussions about expelling the children from school, but the parents apologised and submitted an undertaking, promising the students would not act in this way in future.

Following the incident, a panchayat was also called in the village to discuss the students' mischievous acts.

During the panchayat, it was learnt that out of 15 students in the class, 13 were involved and aware of this act. All students have been suspended for a week, while discussions are underway to decide if any additional action will be taken against them.

District Education Officer Naresh Mehta informed that the teacher forgave the students who were involved in the act.

“If these children had made a model and presented it, we would have honoured them, but now this matter has been settled with a warning. These children had learned all this from YouTube," Mehta remarked.

India News
