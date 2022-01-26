Haryana to showcase achievements of sportspersons at Republic Day celebrations

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Meghalaya’s tableau will be focussed on 50 years of its statehood and a tribute to the women-led cooperative societies
Isha Sahai Bhatnagar

NEW DELHI: Tableaus representing 12 states, Union Territories, and nine ministries for the Republic Day celebrations include that of Haryana highlighting achievements of its sportspersons. Haryana’s tableau will feature Olympians and Paralympians, including Bajrang Punia (wrestler), Sumit Antil (javelin thrower), and Rani Rampal (hockey captain), etc. A life-size replica of the Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, who has been awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, will also be on the tableau.

Meghalaya’s tableau will showcase 50 years of its statehood and be a tribute to the women-led cooperative societies and self-help groups in the state. It will feature the state’s traditional bamboo and cane handicraft and highlight the contribution of women to the state’s economy.

India Post’s tableau is focused on women empowerment and foot soldiers, the postmen and women. It also highlights India Post’s evolution and features the All-Women Post Office set up in Delhi in 2013.

The Union jal shakti ministry’s tableau depicts how the Jal Jeevan Mission improved the quality of living for people at an altitude of over 13,000 feet in Ladakh by providing clean tap water in temperatures dipping to minus 20 degrees.

