Neither gave any provocative speech, nor did I attend the rally: Monu Manesar on Nuh violence

Cow vigilante Monu Manesar, whose purported video is at the centre of the Haryana violence, denied any link and said he did not give any provocative speech, nor did he attend the rally which came under attack on July 31. “Congress MLA Mamin Khan is responsible. I work to save cows and I always work along with the administration. But Hindus will not tolerate what happened with them in Haryana,” the cow vigilante told news media on Tuesday.

Monu Manesar said he always worked with the administration and has no link with Haryana violence.

A video of Faridabad-based cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi has surfaced in which he said he would share the location of the rally so that nobody can tell later that he came and nobody knew. In the video, Jai Shri Ram slogans were chanted. "Give them the full location where I will come," Bittu Bajrangi said. In another video, Monu Manesar said he would be present at the rally. However, he was not present. Monu Manesar was named in the abduction and killing of two cattle traders Junaid and his cousin Nasir whose charred bodies were found in a burnt car in Bhiwani in February this year.

Monu Manesar remained at large after his name came up with the Bhiwani case but now as Haryana burns in violence, he gave interviews to media channels and denied his link to both the Bhiwani case and the Nuh violence.

Haryana violence: From Nuh to Gurugram how the violence spread

1. On July 31, Bajrang Dal and VHP took out a procession in Nuh, previously known as Mewat, at around 2pm.

2. The violence began 10 minutes after the procession of thousands of people started to walk from Edward Chowk.

3. Nuh is a Muslim-majority area. The rally and the rumour that Monu Manesar would be present at the rally with his team triggered a communal clash.

4. Stones were pelted at the rally, and private and police vehicles were set on fire. Coming under attack, several Hindus, and police personnel took shelter inside a temple which was surrounded by Muslims.

5. From Nuh, the violence spread to Sohna, Palwal and on Tuesday, several areas of Gurugram, far from the areas that house offices, were affected.

6. The violence then spread to Gurugram's Badshahpur, Pataudi Chowk, Sector 57, Sector 67 and Sector 70.

7. A retaliatory mob opened fire at Anjuman Masjid in Gurugram's Sector 57 in which the cleric died.

8. Gurugram Police booked Dinesh Bharti for allegedly posting the videos in question.

(With inputs from PTI)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.