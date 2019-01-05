Haryana woman, 21, has sex change surgery to wed friend; now wife wants out

A 21-year-old Haryana woman, who underwent a sex change surgery last year to marry her school friend, is in a soup. Her school friend, now wife, wants out.

The husband has filed a complaint with police that his wife’s parents have confined her at their house and are not letting her meet him. In the complaint, the husband said he fell in love with the girl when they were in school. The two wanted to marry each other but figured that their families will not let them solemnise a same-sex marriage.

“They decided that one of them needs to change their sex if they want to get married. So he underwent the surgery around a year ago, from Delhi. It cost us ₹10 lakh and we borrowed money from people for it,” a family member of the husband said, requesting anonymity.

The couple later got married at a Delhi temple in October last.

The girl did not expect her family to accept the marriage and had sought time to convince them.

A police officer said it appears the wife was not able to convince her parents and they did not let her meet her husband.

That is when he approached the police.

But when the police called the families for counselling, the girl told police that she did not want to be with the husband.

Asked, Charkhi Dadri superintendent of police (SP) Smiti Chaudhary said when the families came to her, the girl clearly refused to go to her husband’s home.

“Both the girl and boy are major. The boy showed us the pictures of their wedding in Delhi, but the girl said she did not want to be with him and live with his family. Since she is a major, she has right to make the decision,” said Smiti Chaudhary.

For now, the Charkhi Dadri police chief said it was a closed case for them. Asked if the girl could have been under pressure from her family, Chaudhary said she could not rule out this possibility either. “We will pursue it legally if circumstances demand,” she added.

The husband’s family has told the police that they will explore legal options to get the couple together.

First Published: Jan 05, 2019 21:22 IST