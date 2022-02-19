Haryana: Four held for links with Khalistani groups; arms recovered

Haryana police on Saturday arrested four men on charges of alleged links with Khalistani terror organizations, and recovered illegal arms and ammunition from their possession, Sonepat superintendent of police (SP) Rahul Sharma said.

The accused were identified as Sunil alias Pehalwan, Jatin, and Sagar alias Binny, all residents of Juna in Sonepat, and Surender alias Sonu, a resident of Malhamajra, who was residing in Rajpur, the police said.

SP Sharma said that the Sonepat crime investigation agency (CIA) team received inputs regarding Sagar’s links with Khalistani terrorists, and conducted a raid at his residence in Junaon Saturday.

“During the raid, a huge quantity of illegal weapons was recovered from Sagar’s house, following which we arrested Sagar and two others (Sunil and Jatin). The fourth accused, Surender, was arrested later in the evening from a different location. A case has been registered under sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and sections of Arms Act at Mohana police station,” the SP added.

A preliminary probe revealed that the illegal weapons were provided by the Khalistani terrorists and lakhs of rupees were deposited into their bank accounts, the SP said.

“The accused were connected with the leaders of Khalistan Tiger Force, International Sikh Youth Federation – Gurjant Singh alias Janta Australasia and Arshdeep Singh Dala, Hardeep Singh Nijjar through social media. One of the accused also admitted to the killing of one Avtar Singh in Udhampur Kalan village of Punjab on the behest of Khalistani terrorists, amongst other assignments,” Sharma added.