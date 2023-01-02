‘Hatred is blindness’: Kamal Haasan invokes Gandhi in conversation with Rahul

More than a week after Kamal Haasan joined Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders during the Delhi-leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra, the actor-politician was seen in conversation with Rahul. From China to divisive politics and agriculture, many issues were brought up as they talked. As he was thanked by the Congress MP for joining the Yatra, Kamal Haasan - in a tacit jibe at the ruling BJP - said: "I felt it was my duty to speak about what was happening today. This 2,800 km is nothing... you walk with sweat and blood. You have seen history mentioning through your circle." In his comments, the 68-year-old leader who took a political plunge about four years ago, also invoked Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first prime minister and Rahul Gandhi's grandfather.

He also talked about discovery of Mahatma Gandhi. "I discovered Gandhi at the age of around 24-25. That's why I made Hey Ram. That was my way of saying 'sorry'," he underlined. On Rahul Gandhi's "hatred is actually blindness and misunderstanding", Kamal Haasan said: "And the worst form of hatred is assassination".

Defying the perception of "language chauvinism" linked to Tamil Nadu, Kamal Haasan asserted: "We are proud about our language like everybody is. Even non-religious, godless people celebrate Tamil." He is among the many eminent personalities who have backed the Congress's Kanyakumari to Kashmir foot march since its start in September.

