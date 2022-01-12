Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News
india news

‘Have mild symptoms…’: Nitin Gadkari tests Covid-19 positive

Taking to Twitter, the Union minister informed he has isolated and put himself under home quarantine. He also urged everyone who came in contact with him to get tested.
Nitin Gadkari (File Photo)
Published on Jan 12, 2022 07:48 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Union minister Nitin Gadkari is the latest politician to test Covid-19 positive, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader taking to Twitter to announce he has contracted the infection.

Also Read | Delhi reports 23 Covid deaths, highest in 208 days

“I have tested positive for Covid-19 today with mild symptoms. Following all the necessary protocols, I have isolated myself and I am under home quarantine. I request all those who have come in contact with me to isolate themselves and get tested,” Gadkari posted on Tuesday night.

 

The minister for road transport and highways joins several party colleagues, such as defence minister Rajnath Singh, BJP national president JP Nadda, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, party vice-president Radha Mohan Singh, among others, in testing positive for the virus.

Also Read | Rajnath, Nitish, Bommai, Nadda test positive for Covid

Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey, too, was diagnosed with Covid-19, though he informed on January 10 he has recovered completely.

 

Meanwhile, also on Tuesday, Bihar CM and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, too, returned positive test result for the viral illness.

Also Read | Lata Mangeshkar admitted to ICU after testing positive for Covid-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi enquired about the health of Bommai, Kumar and Mangeshkar, media reports said.

Amid a massive spike in the nation's daily coronavirus infections, PM Modi will, on Thursday, chair a virtual meeting with chief ministers to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the country.

 

 

