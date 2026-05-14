HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2026 Live: BSEH Class 10 results releasing today at bseh.org.in

HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2026 Live: Board of School Education, Haryana will release HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2026 on May 14, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in. ...Read More

The Class 10 board examination commenced on February 26 and ended on March 20, 2026. The examination was held in a single shift, from 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm.

The Board will organise a press conference to announce the Haryana Board Class 10 results. Along with the results, the pass percentage, toppers and other details will be announced.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of HBSE.