The Delhi high court has permitted two senior citizens residing in the US and the UK to record their evidence virtually in a probate case, considering their age, difficulties associated with international travel and health concerns arising from Delhi’s air pollution. They contended that prolonged exposure to such conditions could pose a health risk. (Representative file photo)

In an order dated November 6, Justice Vinod Kumar directed officials of the Indian High Commission in London and the Consulate General of India in New York to remain present at their respective locations during the witnesses’ virtual examination and designated the high court as the “court point” for conducting the cross examination.

The court noted that their request was based on their advanced age, the inconvenience of undertaking international travel and the health risks posed by the air pollution conditions prevailing in the national capital during the proposed examination period.

“In view of the permission granted for recording evidence through video conferencing, the alternative prayer seeking permission for physical appearance in India in February or March 2027 does not require separate consideration,” the court said.

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“The request is founded on their age, the inconvenience associated with international travel and the health concerns arising from the air pollution conditions ordinarily prevailing in Delhi during the proposed period of examination. These circumstances constitute relevant considerations in determining the appropriate mode of recording their evidence”, the court added.

The order was passed on an application filed by the two individuals, aged 77 and 79, in a pending petition under the Indian Succession Act seeking probate of a 2010 will. They submitted that their evidence was likely to be recorded between October 2026 and January 2027, a period when Delhi-NCR typically witnesses severe air pollution.

They contended that prolonged exposure to such conditions could pose a health risk, particularly as they were not accustomed to Delhi’s climatic conditions during these months. Accordingly, they sought permission to depose through video conferencing. They expressed their willingness to travel to India and appear physically before the court in February or March 2027

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The petitioner opposed the application, arguing that allowing the request would further delay the proceedings.

While allowing the application, the court directed the two individuals to pay a consolidated fee of ₹1 lakh towards the services of the IT officer, with the amount to be shared equally between them.

The court further directed the local commissioner, the parties and the concerned coordinators to ensure strict compliance with the prescribed safeguards relating to witness identification, prevention of tutoring, production and exhibition of documents, administration of oath, recording of evidence, signing of transcripts and preservation of electronic records.