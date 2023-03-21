Kerala HC annuls CPI(M) MLA’s election from Devikulam

The Kerala high court on Monday annulled the election of Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate A Raja from Devikulam (Idukki) assembly constituency in 2021 assembly elections.

The petitioner had submitted Raja’s wedding album and other details to buttress his claim.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Devikulam is a reserved constituency and the court observed that Raja is a Christian convert from the scheduled tribe community and he is ineligible to contest from the seat. His rival Congress candidate D Kumar had challenged his election claiming that his caste certificate was forged. The court also ordered the unseated legislator to face the trial for forging documents. However, the single bench of Justice P Somarajan turned down D Kumar’s plea to declare him a winner.

The petitioner had submitted Raja’s wedding album and other details to buttress his claim. He also contended that his wife was also a practising Christian and marriage was solemnised in a church and cross was inscribed on the wedding locket of his wife. However, Raja argued that he belonged to Paraya community and he was not a Christian.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In 2021 election Raja had won from the constituency with a margin of 7847 votes and the party had selected him after sidelining three-time legislator S Rajendran who was later expelled from the party. With his disqualification the ruling LDF’s numbers came down to 98 in 140-member house.

Kumar had also raised the issue during the vetting of nomination papers but the returning officer had rejected his contention.

“It is a victory of truth. The ruling CPI(M) has insulted SC/ST community by fielding a rank outsider and it should apologise for forging documents,” said Kumar.

But Raja who was attending the assembly proceedings came out of the house after hearing the verdict and said he will file an appeal after consulting the party. He said he will make a detailed statement after going through the verdict.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}