HC directs Nanavati hospital to submit health report of Varavara Rao in three days

mumbai

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 17:37 IST

The Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday directed Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital to submit a report on the health condition of the veteran Telugu poet and social activist P Varavara Rao (81), an accused in the Elgar Parishad/Bhima Koregaon case and undergoing treatment after he had tested coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive.

Rao is believed to have contracted the viral infection while he was lodged at Navi Mumbai’s Taloja Jail.

The court gave the direction after Rao’s family members had expressed concerns about his well-being.

He was shifted to the Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital in a critical condition and neither the hospital nor the Taloja Jail authorities were forthcoming in their information, his family members have alleged.

The court has asked the hospital authorities to submit a report within the next three days and posted the next hearing of the case on August 7.

A two-member HC division bench, comprising Justices RD Dhanuka and VG Bisht, while hearing the petition, filed through Rao’s advocate, was informed by senior counsel Sudeep Pasbola that ever since the undertrial was shifted from Sir JJ Hospital to St George’s Hospital and finally to Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital at Vile Parle, the family members were kept in the dark regarding his health condition.

Initially, Rao was shifted to Sir JJ Hospital from Taloja Jail after his health condition had worsened and subsequently, to St George’s Hospital, a dedicated Covid-19 facility, after he was found to have contracted SARS-CoV-2, which causes the viral disease.

He was found to be asymptomatic but because of other comorbidities due to his advanced age, he fell from the St George’s Hospital bed and shifted to Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital on July 19.

Pasbola prayed before the court to direct the jail authorities to allow his family members to meet him in the hospital, as they were never taken into confidence about Rao’s worsening health condition.

Rao has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act (UAAPA), 2019, a non-bailable offence, by the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in the Elgar Parishad/Bhima Koregaon case that was transferred from the Pune Police to NIA in February.

Anil Singh, additional solicitor-general (ASG), who represented the NIA, opposed Rao’s family members’ plea and cited the Indian Council for Medical Research’s (ICMR) guidelines, which bar any meeting with a Covid-19 patient except doctors and healthcare staff.

He also backed his argument with ICMR’s guidelines that no information about a Covid-19 patient could be revealed to anyone until the patient has recovered from the viral infection.

The Taloja Jail authorities and the Maharashtra government through public prosecutor Deepak Thakare concurred with Singh.

However, Thakare submitted before the court that there would be no objection if Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital authorities were asked to furnish a report on Rao’s health condition that could be disclosed to his family members.

The court heard the submissions and directed the hospital authorities to submit the report within three days.

The court said it would decide whether the contents of the report could be shared with Rao’s family members.