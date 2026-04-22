...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

HC judge recuses from hearing plea seeking contempt action against Kejriwal

The plea seeking contempt action against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was listed before a bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Karia

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 01:13 pm IST
By Shruti Kakkar
Advertisement

Delhi high court judge Tejas Karia on Wednesday recused himself from hearing a plea seeking contempt action against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal and others for allegedly publishing videos of proceedings seeking Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma’s recusal from the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI’s) appeal against a trial court order discharging them in the 2022 excise policy case.

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal at the Delhi high court. (HT PHOTO)

Advocate Vaibhav Singh, the petitioner, sought directions to Meta, X, Kejriwal, and others to take down Kejriwal’s videos arguing his plea for Justice Sharma’s recusal. The plea was listed before a bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Karia. When it was taken up, the bench said that Justice Karia would not be able to hear the matter. “List this matter before a bench of which one of us [Justice Karia] is not a member. List the matter tomorrow [Thursday] before another bench,” the bench said.

Singh filed the plea even as the high court last week issued directions to the Delhi Police to take down video recordings from social media platforms. He has also sought action against Congress leader Digvijay Singh, AAP’s Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Sanjeev Jha, Jarnail Singh, Mukesh Ahlawat, and Vinay Mishra.

Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya rejected Kejriwal’s request to transfer the appeal from Justice Sharma’s bench on March 13. Kejriwal, Sisodia, and four others then filed an application seeking Justice Sharma’s recusal.

Kejriwal appeared in the court on April 6, when notice was issued, and on April 13, arguing his application for over an hour, videos of this went viral on social media platforms. On Monday, Justice Sharma dismissed the recusal applications.

 
arvind kejriwal
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and PM Modi address LIVE
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and PM Modi address LIVE
Home / India News / HC judge recuses from hearing plea seeking contempt action against Kejriwal
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.