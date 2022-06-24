Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The Telangana high court on Thursday ordered issuance of notices to some senior officials of the state government on a petition against allotment of land to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for setting up its office in Hyderabad
HC notice to Telangana govt on land allotment for TRS office
Published on Jun 24, 2022 12:41 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India

The Telangana high court on Thursday ordered issuance of notices to some senior officials of the state government on a petition against allotment of land to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for setting up its office in Hyderabad.

A retired employee, who filed the PIL, challenged the allotment of government land measuring 4,935 square yards in posh Banjara Hills locality to the TRS for construction of its Hyderabad district office.

The land allotment is based on an earlier Government Order that allowed allotment of land to political parties on lease basis.

The petitioner alleged that the land was allocated to TRS for just 100 per square yard. The court after hearing the matter directed that notices be issued to the chief secretary, chief commissioner of the land administration, principal secretary of the revenue department, Hyderabad district collector and TRS represented by its president K Chandrasekhar Rao and its party general secretary M Srinivas Reddy.

The court then directed them to file their counters and posted the matter after four weeks.

