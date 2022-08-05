HC rejects bail plea of IAS officer J Manjunath in bribery case

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news
Published on Aug 05, 2022 12:26 AM IST
He was the Bengaluru urban deputy commissioner when the alleged bribery incident happened in his office.
IAS officer J Manjunath (HT Photo)
ByPress Trust of India, Bengaluru

The high court of Karnataka has rejected the bail plea of IAS officer J Manjunath who is in custody in the 5 lakh bribery case.

He was the Bengaluru urban deputy commissioner (DC) when the alleged bribery incident happened in his office.

He was arrested on July 4, just days after he was transferred from the post of Bengaluru DC.

The arrest came after observations of the high court in the bail plea of a deputy tehsildar who was already in custody in the same case. Manjunath’s bail plea before the special court was rejected on July 11 and he approached the single judge bench of the HC of justice K Natarajan.

The judgement was reserved on Monday and was pronounced on Wednesday. The copy of the judgement is however, yet to be uploaded by the high court and more details are awaited.

