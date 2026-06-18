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HC seeks Centre’s response on plea against telegram restrictions

The Delhi High Court called for a government response on Telegram's petition against access restrictions ahead of the NEET-UG re-exam, citing misuse concerns.

Published on: Jun 18, 2026 07:14 am IST
By Arnabjit Sur
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New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to file its response on a petition filed by Telegram against the government’s order temporarily restricting access to the messaging app ahead of the June 21 NEET-UG 2026 re-examination.

HC seeks Centre’s response on plea against telegram restrictions

As the matter came up before a single-judge bench of Justice Tejas Karia, Telegram’s counsel claimed the curbs were illegal, but Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta defended the government action, saying the platform was being misused and he would reveal “something shocking” on Thursday.

“If the court posts the matter tomorrow, then there is something shocking I can show…One channel starts, it is prohibited, and then another is started. And with a QR code, you can make a payment. This is continuous,” Mehta submitted.

The court posted the matter for further hearing on Thursday and issued notice to the Centre.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), acting on recommendations of the National Testing Agency (NTA), issued the order on June 16 under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, restricting access to Telegram in India until June 22, and also disabling the platform’s message-editing feature until June 30, according to an NTA statement.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arnabjit Sur

Arnabjit Sur is a Senior Correspondent with Hindustan Times' Legal Bureau. He covers Delhi's district courts. Previously, he has covered crime in the city.

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