HC seeks ED’s response on Deepak Talwar’s plea

The Delhi high court on Tuesday sought the response of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a plea by Deepak Talwar, who challenged his detention after being brought to India from the UAE last week in connection with a money-laundering case.

A bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal issued a notice to ED and fixed February 12 as the next date of hearing.

In his plea, Talwar contended that his arrest and custody by ED was “illegal” and that orders should be passed to secure his liberty. He alleged that his fundamental rights are being violated.

“He has been illegally picked up from a foreign country and brought to India without initiating any extradition proceedings despite the fact that there exists an extradition treaty between India and the said foreign country, i.e. UAE,” the plea said.

Appearing for Talwar, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi submitted that his client was picked from Dubai and handed over to India even when there were summons to him for February 4.

He said that Talwar was not given a chance to comply with the summons issued by ED in the proceedings. The ED brought Talwar to India on January 30 allegations that he acted as middleman in negotiations to favour foreign private airlines causing the loss to national carrier Air India.

He is accused of criminal conspiracy and forgery under the Indian Penal Code and under various other sections of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act for allegedly diverting Rs 90.72 crore of foreign funds received by his NGO from a missile manufacturing company.

Talwar was brought from UAE along with Rajeev Saxena, a suspect in the case related to alleged corruption in the Rs 3,600 crore AugustaWestland helicopter deal.

First Published: Feb 05, 2019 23:23 IST