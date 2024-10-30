HC seeks TN govt reply to PIL on dy CM’s ‘casual attire’

The Madras high court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Tamil Nadu government directing it to respond to the public interest litigation (PIL), seeking directions to Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister and DMK minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to adhere to a “formal dress code” while attending public events and discharging his official duties. Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin (PTI)

The PIL pointed out that the minister’s fashion sense disrespects the post he holds.

A bench of Justices D Krishna Kumar and PB Balaji on Tuesday directed the DMK-ruled state government to files its reply in a week’s time. The bench also asked Advocate General PS Raman to clarify whether there is any government order that prescribes a dress code for politicians and public servants in Tamil Nadu.

The petitioner, a 37-year-old advocate M Sathyakumar, based in a suburb of Chennai, filed the plea that Udhayanidhi is violating a government order from June 2019 that prescribes that male government servants should wear shirts along with formal pants or veshti (dhoti). The petitioner mentioned that Udhayanidhi is “wearing casual attire such as a T-shirt, jeans and informal footwear at official events” violating the 2019 government order.

“Additionally, I argue that he improperly displays the DMK party symbol during government functions, which violates constitutional provisions and the Representation of the people Act, 1951. I assert that these actions are unconstitutional and illegal, calling for adherence to the dress code and separation between political affiliations and government duties,” the PIL added.

He also submitted that the late DMK founder CN Annadurai had insisted that party members, who took on government roles, should adhere to a dress code that represents the “pride, richness, culture and heritage of the eternal Tamil culture, which will connect the people of the grassroots level to make the people feel they were one among them.”

Annadurai and his successors — Udhayanidhi’s grandfather late M Karunanidhi and and his father, chief minister MK Stalin — wore western shirts paired with a veshti (dhoti), which symbolised DMK’s modernity and Tamil pride, the petitioner added.

Udhayanidhi is usually seen in trousers and a white t-shirt or shirt with the symbol of the DMK youth wing, which he heads. During the 2021 assembly elections, the AIADMK had accused Udhayanidhi Stalin of violating the model code of conduct, on the grounds that he wore the shirt with the symbol to a polling booth to vote. However, the election commission said that since it is a symbol of the party’s youth wing and not that of the DMK itself, it was not a violation.

The petition noted that it is “disheartening” and “unconstitutional” that Udhayanidhi is seen wearing a t-shirt, which is classified as casual in terms of etiquette around the globe which is also applicable to India, in all the government programmes and even in the cabinet as a deputy chief minister.