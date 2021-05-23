Home / India News / Health minister Harsh Vardhan asks yoga guru Ramdev to take back his recent statements on allopathic medicines
Health minister Harsh Vardhan asks yoga guru Ramdev to take back his recent statements on allopathic medicines

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 06:41 PM IST
The health minister said that Ramdev's recent statements have hurt the statements of doctors and frontline workers who are fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic. (HT Photo)

Health minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday in a tweet asked yoga guru Ramdev to take back his recent statements on allopathic medicines and modern medicine saying that his statements have hurt the sentiments of the doctors who are fighting the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

The health minister in a tweet said, "The doctors fighting the Covid-19 pandemic day and night, are akin to deities for the people of the nation. Baba @yogrishiramdev has hurt the sentiments of the nation, as it disrespected the corona warriors."

"I have written a letter to him asking him to withdraw his objectionable statement," the health minister further added. The health minister in his letter also mentioned that he had spoken to Ramdev regarding his statements.

Harsh Vardhan said that Ramdev terming allopathic practices as 'tamasha' and 'bekaar' were unfortunate. He highlighted that the current recovery rate and low case fatality rate in India is due to the efforts of the doctors.

Harsh Vardhan also highlighted that given the current pandemic situation in the country it was unfortunate that Ramdev chose to question the abilities and methodology employed by doctors battling the Covid-19 pandemic. He also remined the yoga guru that Polio, SARS, tubercolosis, chicken pox and Ebola vaccines were also treated by vaccines which were possible due to allopathy. He pointed out in his letter that Ramdev is a public figure and since what he says is widely followed by the public the yoga guru should exercise caution before making any such statement.

'Your statements hurts doctors and weakens our resolve in this battle against the pandemic," the health minister said.

Harsh Vardhan also shared images of the letter written to Ramdev, who in a viral video, running on social media platforms since Saturday, was seen saying that allopathic medicines have failed to cure Covid-19 and more people have died due to administration of allopathic medicines than shortage of medical oxygen or lack of hospital beds.

Ramdev's statements were met with harsh criticism by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) who wrote strongly-worded letter to the Centre and also demanded the yoga guru's arrest for his statements. The Patanjali Trust on Saturday evening issued a statement saying that Ramdev's words were taken out of context and he bears no 'ill-will' towards allopathic practices or modern medicine.

