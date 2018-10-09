Health ministry confirms 22 Zika cases in Rajasthan, experts monitoring situation, says Nadda

A seven-member high level central committee has been deputed to Jaipur, Rajasthan, where 22 cases of a localised outbreak of the mosquito-borne Zika virus disease (ZVD) have been reported.

In a written statement issued on Monday, the Union health ministry confirmed 22 Zika cases so far through the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) surveillance system.

“A seven-member high level Central team was deputed to Jaipur immediately following detection of first case to assist state government in control and containment measures. The situation is being reviewed at the level of Union minister of health and monitored on a daily basis by the secretary, health,” said JP Nadda, Union health minister, in a statement.

The Centre’s expert team has been monitoring the situation and assisting in containment operations in Rajasthan since October 5.

“Our team is monitoring the situation closely and taking all possible steps to contain the infection. Even pregnant women in the area are being monitored closely. So far, there is nothing to panic,” said a senior health ministry official.

A joint monitoring group of technical experts headed by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has met twice to monitor the preparedness and response measures.

“To date, a total of 22 positive laboratory confirmed cases have been detected. A Control Room has been activated at the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to undertake regular monitoring of the situation. All suspect cases are in the defined area and mosquito samples from this area are being tested. Additional testing kits are provided to the Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratories,” the statement further reads.

Extensive surveillance and mosquito control measures are being taken up in high-risk areas.

Zika virus disease is an emerging disease currently being reported by 86 countries worldwide. The symptoms of Zika virus disease are similar to those in other viral infections such as dengue, and include fever, skin rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise, and headache.

