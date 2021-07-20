Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan to address floor leaders on Covid-19 situation

The health secretary, Rajesh Bhushan, will address the leaders at 6pm, and is also expected to show presentations on the pandemic and how it was managed, people added.
HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 20, 2021
Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan will also show presentations on Covid-19 management.

The Union health secretary will address floor leaders of political parties on Covid-19 on Tuesday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The health secretary, Rajesh Bhushan, will address the leaders at 6pm, and is also expected to show presentations on the pandemic and how it was managed, people added.

At an all-party meeting on Sunday, opposition parties had objected to the government’s offer for a joint address by Modi to all floor leaders in a building in the Parliament complex.

“#Parliament. Constructive Opposition prevails. At all-party meet Parliamentary Affairs Minister announced ‘PM would make presentation on #COVID19 in a conference room’. We insisted any statement by PM must be inside Parliament. Now been informed HEALTH SECRETARY TO ADDRESS MEET in ‘august presence of PM’. Ok,” O’ Brien tweeted on Monday. “Dear Prime Minister, Sir...We so want to hear you in both Houses. Tell us about key issues #COVID19 #PriceHike #FarmersProtest #economy #federalism and more...,” he said in another tweet.

