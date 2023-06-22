‘Heartbreaking situation’: Sonia Gandhi appeals for peace in Manipur

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday issued an appeal for peace in the violence-hit Manipur and said that the unprecedented violence that has devastated the lives of people of the state has left a deep wound on the nation’s conscience.

Sonia Gandhi (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a 2.5-minute video message shared by the Congress on twitter, Gandhi expressed sadness that people were forced to flee their homes. “I am deeply saddened to see people forced to flee the only place they call home and leave behind all that they’ve built over a lifetime. It is heart-breaking to witness our brothers and sisters who have coexisted peacefully turn against each other,” she said in her message.

Gandhi said the history of Manipur stands testament to its ability to embrace people of all ethnicities, religions and backgrounds, and the myriad possibilities of a diverse society.

Manipur has been convulsed by ethnic violence since May 3 with the bulk of the clashes between the Meitei community, which constitutes the majority of the state’s population and lives largely in Imphal and the Kukis, who comprise 16% of the state’s population and live largely in the hill districts. At least 115 people have been killed and another 40,000 displaced in the ethnic violence till now.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The former Congress president said in her video, “It takes tremendous trust and goodwill to nurture the spirit of brotherhood, and a single misstep to fan the flames of hate and divisiveness.”

“Today, we are at vital crossroads. Our choice to embark on the path of healing will shape the kind of future that our children will inherit. I appeal to the people of Manipur, especially my brave sisters, to lead the way in bringing peace and harmony to this beautiful land,” Gandhi said.

The Congress has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of playing “divisive politics” in Manipur and alleged that governments in the state and the Centre have failed in their duty to maintain law and order in the northeastern state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During his visit to Manipur in May end, Union home minister Amit Shah said, “The government is committed to restoring peace in Manipur as soon as possible and ensuring the return of refugees to their homes.”

On Tuesday, 10 political parties in Manipur, including the Congress wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking immediate intervention to resolve the ethnic violence in the state. In the letter dated June 19, the Opposition blamed “the divide and rule politics of the BJP government at the Centre and in the state for having failed to contain the violence in Manipur”.