Heavy investment in infra for creation of jobs in Uttarakhand: PM at Rozgar Mela

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the central government was constantly making efforts to ensure that the youth of Uttarakhand return to their villages adding there will be heavy investments in infrastructure for job creation.

He was virtually addressing a Rozgar Mela to distribute appointment letters to assistant teachers in Dehradun.

He said, “We have to change the old belief that ‘the water and youth power of hills generally remain untapped by the hill region’. That’s why the central government is making constant efforts to ensure that the youth of Uttarakhand return to their villages. For this, new employment and self employment opportunities are being created in the hills”.

The prime minister added, “Today you can see that several roads are being built and railway lines are being laid. Heavy investments are being made on infrastructure in Uttarakhand. As a result, it is becoming easier to travel to far-flung villages. And a large number of jobs are also being created due to this. Be it construction work, engineering or industries related to raw materials or even shops, job opportunities are increasing everywhere. Due to increase in demand in the transport sector, youth are getting new opportunities. Earlier, for these types of jobs, my rural youth of Uttarakhand, had to move towards the city. Today, thousands of youths are also working in common service centres which provide internet service and digital services in every village.”

He stated that the far-flung areas of Uttarakhand are being connected by road, rail and internet, which is helping in expansion of the tourism sector.

“New tourist places are becoming popular on the tourism map. Consequently, the youth of Uttarakhand are getting similar types of employment opportunities near home, for which they had to move to large cities before,” Modi said.

The PM highlighted that the Mudra Yojana is playing a crucial role in boosting employment and self-employment opportunities in the tourism sector.

“38 crore Mudra loans have been given across the country so far. About 8 crore youths have become entrepreneurs for the first time”, he said.

He added that both central and the state BJP governments are trying to ensure all youngsters get new opportunities according to their interest and ability.

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami praised PM Modi for sharing his valuable tips for the state’s progress in the longer run.

He said the state government is running a campaign to fill the vacant posts in various departments and is committed for a golden future of youth.

Dhami said, “Some people are talking about postponing the exams. However, we want to ensure the youth don’t lose their precious time. That’s why all recruitment exams are being conducted on time. We brought an anti-copying law to ensure transparency in all recruitment exams. It is the strictest law in the country.”