Heavy rain alert in Andhra, Tamil Nadu till November 3 as another cyclone brews

Heavy rainfall is likely in coastal Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh till November 3, as another cyclone is likely to form in the Bay of Bengal with the depression located at Southeast Bay of Bengal further intensified into a deep depression on Sunday, the Regional Meteorological Centre said on Sunday.

The development days after Cyclone Arnab made its landfall last week as a very severe cyclonic storm along the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coast. (HT/Representative)

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The development days after Cyclone Arnab made its landfall last week as a very severe cyclonic storm along the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coast with wind speeds reaching 125-135 km.

Another cyclone brewing?

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Another cyclone may be approaching soon as the weather office said on Sunday that a depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with speed of 23 kmph and intensified into a deep depression.

Deep Dive When and where is the new cyclone expected to make landfall in Andhra Pradesh? The storm is forecast to cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast by the morning of November 3, between Nellore and Narsapur. It is expected to reach severe cyclonic storm strength. How much rain is forecast in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu? Coastal Andhra Pradesh may receive heavy rain from November 1, with isolated very heavy rain on November 2 and 3. In Tamil Nadu, moderate rain is expected in many places, with isolated heavy rain on November 2 and 3. Should fishermen go to sea during the Bay of Bengal cyclone warning? No. The weather office has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea for the next two to three days as the cyclone forms and sea conditions are expected to become very rough.

The weather panel said that the deep depression lay centered at 5:30 this morning and its location was about 700 km southeast of Chennai, 770 km southeast of Vishakhapatnam and 810 km southeast of Ongole in Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read: Depression over Bay of Bengal intensified, says IMD; cyclone ‘Murasu’ may hit Andhra on Nov 3

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{{^usCountry}} "It is very likely to move west-north westwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over Southwest and adjoining West central Bay of Bengal during next six hours and into a Severe Cyclonic Storm over West-central Bay of Bengal on November 2", the bulletin said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It is very likely to move west-north westwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over Southwest and adjoining West central Bay of Bengal during next six hours and into a Severe Cyclonic Storm over West-central Bay of Bengal on November 2", the bulletin said. {{/usCountry}}

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It is predicted that the cyclone continuing to move north-westwards, it is very likely to cross south Andhra Pradesh coast as a severe cyclonic storm with wind speed of 100 to 110 km per hour gusting 120 kmph between Nellore and Narsapur by November 3.

Rain likely in parts of Andhra, Tamil Nadu

On the weather forecast following the system, the RMC said, light to moderate rainfall may occur with heavy rainfall at isolated places in coastal Andhra Pradesh from November 1. It would increase to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 2 and 3, 2026.

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For Tamil Nadu, moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected on November 2 and 3. The sea condition is likely to be very rough and it is likely to deteriorate by forenoon of November 1.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea over the next two-three days in view of the cyclone formation, it added.