Heavy rain batters states, alerts issued for districts

Heavy rain wreaked havoc across Gujarat on Monday with authorities shifting people from vulnerable areas and shutting down schools and colleges in several parts of the state. As on 6am on Monday, the state has already received 36% of its average monsoon rainfall, officials familiar with the matter said.

A monsoon trough extending from Rajasthan to Andhra Pradesh and from Gujarat to Chhattisgarh is bringing widespread rainfall to these regions, affecting normal life, officials said.

Schools and colleges were shut down in Ahmedabad and several other parts of the state on Monday owing to the heavy downpour.

As many as 10,674 people were evacuated by the administration from Anand, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Kutch, Porbandar, Junagadh, Tapi, Navsari, Valsad, Narmada and Vadodara districts since Sunday, said state revenue minister Rajendra Trivedi. Of these, 6,853 have returned to their homes while an estimated 3,821 are taking refuge in safe shelters, Trivedi said.

At least 388 roads, including state highways and panchayat roads, were closed and movement of at least four passenger trains and an express train was affected. Bodeli in Chhotaudepur received the highest rainfall of 220 mm in the 24-hour period that ended 6am on Monday and 12 talukas of the state received rainfall measuring atleast 80 mm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel over the phone on Monday and took stock of the situation. He assured Patel of all possible help from the Centre, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a statement.

Widespread water-logging was reported across Ahmedabad on Monday with many ground-floor business establishments and homes inundated. Several cases of road cave-ins were also reported.

In some areas, water also seeped into residential societies.

In the Prahlad Nagar area, vehicles were completely submerged in a residential society as water from an overflooded Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) lake swept in.

According to the state emergency operation centre, Kutch zone received the highest average rainfall of 65.45%, South Gujarat zone received 41.79 %, Saurashtra got 39.43 %, East-Central Gujarat received 30.07% and north Gujarat received 20.44% during the 24 hours ending at 6 am on July 11.

Trivedi told reporters that a red alert has been sounded in the state due to forecast of heavy rainfall in Bharuch, Junagadh, Narmada, Surat, Tapi, Dang, Navsari and Valsad districts.

Many areas in Telangana, parts of Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh were water-logged due to heavy rain on Sunday afternoon and night. There was, however, some respite by Monday evening.

Mutharam block in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district of Telangana, which received the state’s highest rainfall of 347 mm in a span of 24 hours ending Sunday, recorded 164 mm rain in the 24 hours ending 4 pm on Monday. Similary, in Kataram block of the same district that recorded 344.3 mm rainfall on Sunday, rain reduced to 160 mm by Monday evening.

“Yet, the rainfall in the state is much higher than normal. As against the normal rainfall of 6 mm, the average rainfall was 29.8 mm, an excess of 397%,” a bulletin from the Telangana state development and planning society said on Monday evening.

In view of the growing water levels in Godavari river, the Andhra Pradesh disaster management authority has issued an alert for the districts of East Godavari, West Godavari, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Konaseema. According to AP disaster management authority managing director Dr B R Ambedkar, there was an inflow of 5.92 lakh cusecs in Godavari at the Dowleshwaram barrage and the same quantity of water is being let out to the downstream.

In neighbouring Karnataka, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said he would visit rain-affected districts of Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi and instruct officials to take appropriate relief measures. These districts have been receiving heavy rains for the past 10 days. “As the rains have reduced, I will visit the affected areas starting tomorrow to take stock of the situation and issue necessary instructions to take up relief works. I will visit Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Karwar (district headquarters town of Uttara Kannada),” Bommai said.

In Madhya Pradesh, districts such as Vidisha and Alirajpur received close to 200 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours. As a result, the Vidisha administration decided to shut all schools and offices on Monday. Authorities also asked those living along the banks of the Betwa river in Vidisha to relocate to safer places.

At least three flights to Bhopal were diverted to Indore.

In Rajasthan, flooding was reported from parts of Bundi and Dholpur districts and heavy rainfall was reported from parts of Sikar, Tonk, Sirohi, Banswara, Bikaner and Churu districts.

In Chhattisgarh, high rainfall in past 24 hours was reported from Tokapal in Bastar district and Pakahanjur in Kanker district.

Heavy rainfall was reported from Nashik and Aurangabad districts of Maharashtra as well.

