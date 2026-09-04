Heavy rain causes flooding in south Bengal; CM Adhikari calls meeting

West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday held an emergency meeting to review the flood situation in several south Bengal districts following days of heavy rain and water releases from Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) barrages in Jharkhand.

Several south Bengal districts face flooding after heavy rain and DVC water releases, with authorities stepping up relief and rescue measures.

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“Nine gram panchayat areas in Jangipara, Khanakul and Goghat in Hooghly district are the worst affected. Low-lying areas of Udaynarayanpur in Howrah district are also inundated. The situation at Sonamukhi in Bankura district is not so bad right now,” Adhikari told the media at the office of the irrigation and waterways department.

“The rivers at Khanakul, Jangipara and Udaynarayanpur were flowing above the danger level, but the rainfall has reduced today. DVC is also releasing less water from the Maithon and Panchet dams. The situation is under control as of now,” Adhikari said.

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He said the district administrations have been instructed to distribute ration and relief materials among the affected people.

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{{^usCountry}} “Medicines and anti-venom injections have been stocked. Speed boats are on standby. The police will distribute not only rations for the people but also fodder for their livestock,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Medicines and anti-venom injections have been stocked. Speed boats are on standby. The police will distribute not only rations for the people but also fodder for their livestock,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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The chief minister refused to blame the DVC for the floods, saying that was a practice during the Trinamool Congress regime.

“Every year she used to blame the DVC and call it ‘man-made flood.’ We cannot do that. Excessive rainfall will cause floods. It will make DVC’s reservoirs overflow. They have to release water. This is natural,” Adhikari said, without naming Mamata Banerjee.