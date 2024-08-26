Heavy rain cripples life in Gujarat; seven persons washed away, IMD issues alert | 10 points

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a warning that Gujarat would experience heavy to extremely heavy rain over the next 2-3 days. NDRF in Gujarat carries out rescue operation of those stranded due to rains (Twitter Photo)

Amid heavy rainfall over the past two days, parts of Gujarat have been inundated, displacing hundreds of residents to safer locations. Navsari in particular experienced severe flooding, leading the IMD to issue a “red alert” for the district on August 26.

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel has directed officials to evacuate residents from low-lying areas to safer locations. His office said that the districts most affected by the heavy rainfall include Valsad, Tapi, Navsari, Surat, Narmada, and Panchmahal in South Gujarat.

Here are the details of the situation in Gujarat due to heavy rains: