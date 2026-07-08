Heavy rain lashes Uttarakhand; 71 roads blocked, woman killed in Pithoragarh

Heavy rain battered Uttarakhand on Wednesday, triggering landslides that blocked 71 roads, killed a woman in Pithoragarh district and created a 600-metre-long artificial lake on the Ramganga River, prompting authorities to monitor the risk of flash floods.

The Ratigaad and Haradiya slopes along the Thal–Munsiyari route have long been prone to landslides.

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The deceased, Saraswati Devi, a resident of Syankuri village in Pithoragarh, had gone to collect fodder in the Baans Tok area on Tuesday evening when rocks dislodged from a hillside above her. She lost her balance, fell into a gorge and died, according to the district emergency operation centre.

Officials said debris and boulders from the hillside slid into the river following torrential rain on July 4. The impounded water is gradually extending towards Bhaiskot village, raising concerns for an estimated 600–700 residents of about five villages, including Bhaiskhal, Basgun and Chhipa.

Also Read: Uttarakhand: Bridge washed away in 2018, students still use trolley to reach school

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{{^usCountry}} The Ratigaad and Haradiya slopes along the Thal–Munsiyari route have long been prone to landslides. Similar lakes formed on the Ramganga following slope failures in 2013, 2016 and 2024. Experts have cautioned that a sudden breach of the impounded water body could trigger flash floods downstream. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Ratigaad and Haradiya slopes along the Thal–Munsiyari route have long been prone to landslides. Similar lakes formed on the Ramganga following slope failures in 2013, 2016 and 2024. Experts have cautioned that a sudden breach of the impounded water body could trigger flash floods downstream. {{/usCountry}}

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The rising water level has also washed away temporary bridges across the Ramganga, disrupting connectivity between villages in Pithoragarh and Bageshwar districts and forcing residents to take longer detours.

Munsiyari sub-divisional magistrate Lalit Mohan Tiwari said officials have inspected vulnerable locations, including Haradiya, and are closely monitoring the situation. “Appropriate measures will be taken if required,” he said.

SS Bisht, assistant engineer with the irrigation department, said debris from the Haradiya hillside continues to enter the river channel following overnight rain, causing the lake to expand. “Water is still flowing through the river, and people are being advised not to venture near the lake’s edge,” he said.

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Thursday and Friday, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and intense spells of rain in several districts.

Chorgalia in Nainital district recorded the state’s highest rainfall between 6 am and 9 am on Wednesday at 81.5 mm. In Dehradun district, Hathibarkala received 68 mm and Maldevta 47.5 mm. Other notable rainfall figures included 44 mm in Rudrapur, 40.5 mm in Pantnagar, 39.5 mm in Yamkeshwar, and 35.5 mm each in Mukteshwar and Bhimtal.

The state received 15.2 mm of rain during the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday, against a normal of 12.2 mm, an excess of 24%. Udham Singh Nagar emerged as the wettest district, recording 38.5 mm of rainfall against a normal of 13 mm, a surplus of 196%. Nainital, Champawat and Haridwar also registered substantial excess rainfall, while Pauri, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi recorded deficits. Dehradun received 15 mm, close to its normal for the period.

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In Tehri district, intermittent rain led to minor landslides that blocked six roads — four under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and two maintained by the Public Works Department. Debris removal operations were underway on Wednesday to restore connectivity.

Authorities continued to monitor river levels. At 9 am, the Ganga at Devprayag stood at 453.70 metres, below its warning level of 462 metres, while the Alaknanda at Srinagar measured 532.80 metres, also below the warning mark. The Ganga at Rishikesh remained safely below the danger level. In neighbouring Pauri district, officials said the Alaknanda at Srinagar was showing a declining trend by Wednesday afternoon.

The Yamunotri National Highway, which had been blocked near Syana Chatti in Uttarkashi district, reopened to traffic on Wednesday morning. Officials advised commuters to follow police and administrative advisories, as further rainfall may trigger fresh disruptions.

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According to the IMD, the orange alert for July 9 covers Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar, Nainital and Champawat districts. On July 10, the focus shifts to Nainital, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar, Pauri and Bageshwar. Yellow alerts for isolated heavy rain and thunderstorms will remain in force in parts of the state through the weekend.

“With the monsoon now covering the entire state, rain activity has increased,” said Rohit Thapliyal, senior scientist at the IMD’s Dehradun centre.