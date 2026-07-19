Heavy rain lashes Uttarakhand as IMD issues red alert for July 20

Heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand on Sunday led to landslides and boulder falls across several districts, disrupting the Char Dham Yatra and blocking key highways, including the Yamunotri National Highway temporarily in Uttarkashi.

The stretch of road closed due to landslide and boulder fall near Ojri on Sunday morning in Uttarkashi district. (HT picture)

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With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on Monday, district administrations across the state intensified disaster preparedness measures and imposed movement restrictions in vulnerable areas.

A landslide near Syana Chatti on the Yamunotri National Highway (NH-134) blocked vehicular traffic early Sunday morning after debris and boulders crashed onto the road around 6:22am. The same stretch had been affected earlier this week. Additional landslides at Ojri and Paligad further disrupted connectivity along the route.

Also Read: 69 roads shut in Uttarakhand as monsoon rain triggers landslides

The National Highways authorities deployed Poclain excavators, rock breakers and workers to clear the debris. The highway was reopened for traffic around noon after extensive clearance operations.

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{{^usCountry}} The blocked stretch of road near Syana Chatti reopened by around 5pm, said officials at District Disaster Management Control Room, Uttarkashi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The blocked stretch of road near Syana Chatti reopened by around 5pm, said officials at District Disaster Management Control Room, Uttarkashi. {{/usCountry}}

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Red alert for Dehradun

The IMD’s Dehradun centre has issued a red alert for Dehradun, Tehri and Haridwar districts on Monday, forecasting very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places.

An orange alert has been issued for Nainital, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarkashi and Pauri districts, while a yellow alert has been sounded for Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar, Almora and Pithoragarh districts, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and intense spells of rain.

In Dehradun district, landslides blocked NH-507 near the Lakhwar Dam waterfall and five rural roads on Sunday. Clearance operations were underway to restore connectivity.

“NH-507 was blocked due to landslide debris near the Lakhwar Dam waterfall. Efforts are under way to reopen the highway at the earliest. Five rural roads were also blocked, and debris removal is in progress,” said Rishabh Kumar, District Disaster Management Officer, Dehradun.

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The district administration said major rivers in Dehradun were flowing within safe limits but continued to be monitored closely.

In Haridwar, District Magistrate Mayur Dikshit postponed Monday’s weekly public grievance hearing programme, Janta Milan/Jan Sunwai, citing the red alert. He also advised residents and pilgrims to avoid non-essential travel, stay away from low-lying and vulnerable areas, and remain indoors until weather conditions improve.

Meanwhile, the Bageshwar district administration also stepped up preparedness after the IMD forecast heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning.

Additional District Magistrate NS Nabiyal directed all departments to remain on high alert and ensure that precautionary measures, along with relief and rescue mechanisms, are fully operational. An orange alert has been issued for July 21, while a yellow alert remains in force for July 20.