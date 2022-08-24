Heavy rain likely over UP, Uttarakhand: IMD

Widespread and heavy rain is likely over southwest Rajasthan, east Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

A well marked low pressure area is lying over southwest Rajasthan and its neighbourhood.

The western end of the monsoon trough at mean sea level is south of its normal position and eastern end is near its normal position.

A cyclonic circulation is lying over North Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood areas extending upto middle tropospheric levels.

Under the influence of these systems, widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over southwest Rajasthan on Wednesday; Chhattisgarh on August 26 and 27.

Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorm/lightning is likely over East Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on August 26 and 27; Odisha, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal on Wednesday.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over Odisha on Wednesday.

Moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Uttarakhand and Jammu & Kashmir on Wednesday and over Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday and Thursday.

Strong surface winds is very likely to prevail over southwest Rajasthan during the next 24 hours.