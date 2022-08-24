IMD issues ‘yellow’ alert for Dakshina Kannada and other coastal districts

After a brief break last week, it seems like rain is making a comeback in the coastal districts of Karnataka, after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘yellow’ alert for many regions on Tuesday.

The Karnataka State National Disaster Management Centre's (KSNDMC) daily report for Tuesday indicated that rainfall distribution was scattered across the state with a normal monsoon activity.

Dakshina Kannada district received the highest rainfall on Tuesday, with Narikombu and Navooru in the Bantwal Taluk receiving 201 and 173.5 mm rainfall, respectively, while, Thekkaru in Belthangadi Taluk received 168.5 mm precipitation.

In its 24-hour rainfall map, the KSNDMC showed more blues near the Dakshina Kannada district.

IMD issued a ‘yellow’ alert for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu and Shivamogga districts on Tuesday. A yellow alert is indicative of isolated heavy rains that are more than 64.5 mm.

Also Read: Rain lets up in Karnataka, forecast for very light showers in some areas

The state recorded an average minimum temperature of 18.8 degrees Celsius at Kodagu District, while Raichur recorded the average maximum temperature of 33.1 degrees Celsius.

The KSNDMC said the highest rainfall recorded on Wednesday was in Dharwad with 28 mm precipitation, while Bagalkote had the highest humidity of 100%.