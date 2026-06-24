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Heavy rain triggers flash floods in Arunachal; high alert issued in Assam

Officials said a woman was initially reported missing, but the latest reports indicate that three people are unaccounted for in Arunachal Pradesh

Updated on: Jun 24, 2026 01:00 pm IST
By Damien Lepcha, Utpal Parashar
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Heavy rainfall triggered flash floods in Arunachal Pradesh and damaged at least 18 residential quarters and washed away an under-construction retaining wall, prompting the government in neighbouring Assam to issue a high alert on Wednesday.

The Assam government said it is closely monitoring the situation in Arunachal Pradesh because it expects a downstream impact.

Rescue operations were hampered as flood-hit areas around the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO)’s project in Poosa remained cut off due to multiple landslides. The project’s helipad was damaged, and road connectivity was severed. The NEEPCO has temporarily shut down its powerhouse and initiated controlled water release from its dam as a precautionary measure.

Deputy commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta said the affected area remained inaccessible from both the Yazali and Hoj-Potin sides due to landslides. A geologist stranded between Potin and Poosa was awaiting rescue.

The district administration said a woman was initially reported missing, but the latest reports indicate that three people are unaccounted for. Authorities have not yet confirmed any casualties.

Mehta and other district officials have been unable to reach the site. Police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams were attempting to reach the area on foot.

The statement said the state chief secretary has spoken to all concerned authorities and directed them to remain on maximum alert and ensure all necessary preparedness measures on the chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s directions. It added that administrations and line departments in concerned districts have been asked to maintain close vigilance and take timely preventive and response measures.

SDRF, National Disaster Response Force, and other emergency response agencies have been being kept ready for deployment. Field-level officers have been directed to closely monitor river conditions and vulnerable locations.

People residing in low-lying and flood-prone areas have been advised to remain vigilant and, wherever necessary, move to safer places. The government warned people against venturing into inundated areas and to avoid travelling by country boats and other small vessels across the Brahmaputra and other rivers, as currents are expected to increase considerably.

Floods, an annual phenomenon in Assam, have already affected around 35,000 people across five districts. The Desang River is flowing above the danger mark. Ferry services across the Brahmaputra have been stopped in Guwahati due to rising water levels.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Utpal Parashar

Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times.

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Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Pune murder case, Siya Goyal's Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Pune murder case, Siya Goyal's Hindustan Times and more across India.
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