Saturday, Apr 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Heavy rainfall and heatwave warings for several states: Check weather forecast

ByHT News Desk
Apr 12, 2025 10:11 AM IST

Heavy rainfall is expected in the northeast and hailstorms in parts of Uttarakhand and MP. Rising temperatures are also anticipated across Northwest India

The weather department has released the all-India forecast for the coming days, issuing warnings of rainfall, thunderstorms, and heatwaves for several states. Light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, are likely over Uttarakhand and areas around the northeast. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya are expected to receive heavy rainfall.

Vehicles ply on road amid a dust storm, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 10, 2025.(PTI)
Vehicles ply on road amid a dust storm, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 10, 2025.(PTI)

Moreover, isolated hailstorms are predicted over Uttarakhand, East Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh on April 12. Rajasthan might face dust storms in some areas. Towards the south, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds could occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Telangana, and Karnataka during the next 5 days.

Temperature Forecast

Over the next two days, maximum temperatures are expected to dip by around 2°C across Northwest India, followed by a gradual rise of 3–5°C over the subsequent four days. A similar trend is likely in Central India, where temperatures may fall by 2°C initially and then rise by 2–4°C in the following days. In West India, a slight drop of 2–3°C in maximum temperatures is expected in the coming two days, with a gradual increase thereafter.

Heatwave and Humid Weather

Heatwave conditions are likely over isolated places in West Rajasthan on 14th and 15th, with severe heatwave conditions at isolated pockets on April 16 and 17. Gujarat will also see similar conditions between the 15th and 17th.

On Friday, a hailstorm occurred in Assam, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, and other places. Additionally, thunderstorms prevailed over Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi.

Forecast for the Coming Days

The coming days will bring a mix of intense pre-monsoon activity in eastern and northeastern states, and rising temperatures in northwestern regions. From April 13 to 15, Assam and Meghalaya are expected to experience heavy rainfall. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are likely across multiple states, including Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and parts of the Western Ghats. Lightning is also expected in Kerala, Mahe, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim.

On April 13, a thundersquall (50–60 km/h) is likely in parts of Gangetic West Bengal, while squally weather is predicted over the Gulf of Mannar and Comorin area, where fishermen are advised not to venture. Due to expectations of thunderstorms over many parts of India, the weather department has issued advisories urging people to stay indoors and avoid taking shelter under trees.

New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 12, 2025
