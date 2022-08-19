Heavy rainfall expected in flood-hit Odisha, alert sounded

A red warning has been sounded in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts as heavy to very heavy rainfall was expected even as over 500,000 people have been affected by floods in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

HR Biswas, who heads Bhubaneswar’s meteorological centre, said a depression was likely to turn into a deep depression and move across Gangetic West Bengal, north Odisha, Jharkhand, and north Chhattisgarh and cause heavy rain. “We have sounded the red warning for Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts and an orange warning for Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Bolangir and Jajpur districts on Friday.” He added that heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) is likely to occur in these districts.

American Joint Typhoon Warning Center said the depression may turn into a cyclone. “Numerical model guidance indicates that the system will track west-northwestward towards Kolkata and make landfall within the next 36-48 hours. It is expected to peak in intensity within the next 24-36 hours just before making landfall.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It added the system is expected to track into an area of lower vertical wind shear allowing the system to further intensify. “Maximum sustained surface winds are estimated at 28 to 33 knots. The potential for the development of a significant tropical cyclone within the next 24 hours is high.”

Chief minister Naveen Patnaik, who undertook an aerial survey of the five flood-hit districts on Thursday, said wherever possible cooked food would be provided to those affected. If the same cannot be arranged, then dry food will be given for the next 15 days.

Patnaik directed officials to provide candles, matchboxes, drinking water, medicines, baby food, and other essentials to the affected persons. He also asked them to undertake damage assessment and provide assistance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Special relief commissioner PK Jena said at least 261,000 people across 496 villages remained marooned.