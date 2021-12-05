Cyclone Jawad impact: Odisha, West Bengal, Assam to receive heavy rainfall

While Cyclone Jawad weakening into a deep depression brought relief for coastal areas of Odisha, northern Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, the system is expected to cause heavy rainfall at isolated places in the three impacted states. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its bulletin on Saturday that Cyclone Jawad weakened into a deep depression as it changed its course and neared the coast of Odisha.

The Met department said the remnant of the cyclonic storm lay centred over westcentral Bay of Bengal, about 200km south of Gopalpur at 11.30pm on December 4. The system is likely to move north-northeastwards and further weaken into a depression by Sunday morning, reaching Odisha coast near Puri around noon the same day.

According to the IMD bulletin, the depression is likely to continue to move north-northeastwards along Odisha coast towards the West Bengal coast and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area during the subsequent 24 hours.

The Met department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places in Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, and Jagatsinghpur districts for the next 24 hours on Sunday. It has also issued a red alert at some places in Puri and Jagatsinghpur districts due to likely heavy to very heavy rainfall triggered by the depression.

Meanwhile, an orange warning has been issued for some places in Balasore, Bhadrak Kendrapada, Jajpur, Cuttack, Khordha, Ganjam and Gajapati districts till 8.30am on Sunday.

On Sunday, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal and north Odisha. Isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura is expected to receive heavy rainfall on Sunday and Monday.