Heavy rainfall likely in these states; IMD issues red alert for Maharashtra, MP

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a red alert for southwest Madhya Pradesh, predicting extremely heavy rainfall for the next three days. The weather forecasting agency suggested similar rainfall activity in southeast Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha on September 15, in north Madhya Maharashtra on September 15, and in the Gujarat region from September 16-17.

According to the meteorological department, active monsoon conditions are likely over central parts of the country during the next 3-4 days.(Representational Image - Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

“West Madhya Pradesh is on red alert as it expects isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, including extremely heavy downpours (exceeding 204.4 mm), from September 15th to 17th. Stay prepared and stay safe!” IMD said in a social media post.

The IMD has also issued orange alerts for Uttarakhand, Vidarbha, Saurashtra and Kutch, Marathwada, Madhya Pradesh, Konkan and Goa, which are likely to receive 115.6 to 204.4 mm rainfall.

The well-marked low-pressure area that moved from the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Odisha-West Bengal coasts now lies over East Madhya Pradesh. It is likely to move across West Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat during the next 3-4 days.

“A trough runs from southwest Rajasthan to north coastal Odisha in lower tropospheric levels across cyclonic circulation associated with well-marked low-pressure area over East Madhya Pradesh in lower tropospheric levels,” the IMD said in its daily bulletin.

The western region, including Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Gujarat, is expected to witness widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning from September 15-18. Isolated areas within these regions may also experience heavy to very heavy rainfall. In north Madhya Maharashtra, extremely heavy rainfall is expected on September 16.

In the northwest, which encompasses Uttarakhand, Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and southwest Uttar Pradesh, light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms are predicted from September 15-17. Isolated heavy rainfall is anticipated, and East Rajasthan is expected to experience very heavy rainfall on September 16 and 17.

Odisha and Jharkhand are likely to witness widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning on September 15, with continued activity on September 18 and 19. The Andaman & Nicobar Islands are also in the path of these weather systems, where very heavy rainfall is expected on September 17.

Down south, Coastal Karnataka is poised for moderate to heavy rainfall on September 15-16. Meanwhile, South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala are forecasted to experience widespread rainfall on September 15.

In the northeastern states, including Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, a mix of scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and isolated heavy rainfall is likely to persist from September 17-19.

