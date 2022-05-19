Heavy rains lash Kerala, IMD issues ‘orange’ alert in 12 districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued an 'orange' alert for 12 Kerala districts - Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, and Pathanamthitta. The weather department also predicted 'heavy to very heavy rainfall' for the southern state over the next 48 hours before a 'substantial reduction in rainfall intensity' from May 21.

An 'orange' alert indicates 'very heavy rainfall' - between six and 20 cm. A 'red' alert indicates rainfall over 20 cm while 'yellow' Indicates between six and 11 cm of rainfall.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority said cyclonic circulation over northern Tamil Nadu and adjoining areas would lead to isolated very heavy rainfall in several parts of the state.

Incessant rains have battered Kerala over the past few days. Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has issued directions to ensure authorities are prepared to handle natural disasters that are likely to follow, including landslides and flooding.

Local bodies have been directed to prepare a list of disaster-prone areas in their respective jurisdictions and alert concerned government departments.

The chief minister also directed establishment of relief camps for evacuated people.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed five teams to Kerala.

The state authority (SDMA) has asked people to stay away from water bodies, not to travel to hilly regions and avoid travel at night. District administrations have also warned people living near coastal regions of high tides.

The IMD has earlier predicted the southwest monsoon - also known as 'edavapathy' in the state - is likely to bring its first showers to Kerala by May 27, five days earlier than the normal onset date.

(With inputs from PTI)

