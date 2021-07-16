Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Heavy rains likely in Tamil Nadu's western districts
india news

Heavy rains likely in Tamil Nadu's western districts

As the southwest monsoon gains full traction, Tamil Nadu is likely to receive widespread rainfall on Friday and Saturday. The western districts like Coimbatore and the Nilgiris are going to receive very heavy rainfall in these two days, IMD warned.
By hindustantimes.com, Chennai
UPDATED ON JUL 16, 2021 11:32 PM IST
Regional Meteorological Center, Chennai, warned that heavy rain is likely in isolated places over the Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts on Friday.(AP | Representational image)

The western districts of Tamil Nadu such as the Nilgiris and Coimbatore are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Friday and Saturday, Tamil daily Dina Thanthi reported quoting Regional Meteorological Center at Chennai. With the southeest monsoon turning vigorous in neighboring Karnataka and Kerala, Tamil Nadu has been receiving widespread rainfall this month.

Regional Meteorological Center, Chennai, warned that heavy rain is likely in isolated places over the Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts on Friday while Tiruvallur, Vellore, Dharmapuri, Salem, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Ranipet, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Cuddalore districts may receive rainfall on Saturday. Moderate to light rains are likely to occur in other districts of Tamil Nadu, the weather bulletin noted.

Meanwhile, the incessant rains resulted in landslides in some areas of the Nilgiris district on Thursday. Landslides were reported in Valavayal and Billukadai villages near Oveli town panchayat in the district. Town panchayat and highway officials have cleared the landslide and repaired the damaged roads. The fire and rescue department in the district said that they are fully prepared for the disaster mitigation works.

The Nilgiris district has been receiving torrential rainfall ever since the southwest monsoon started. Ooty, Manjoor, and Gudalur areas in the district reported very heavy rains for the last week. The local weather turned very chilly in the hill stations following heavy rains in the district. Heavy winds damaged electric lines and tree falls were reported in the rural areas.

The fire and rescue department officials at the district said that man and machinery are kept ready for any rain-related eventualities. Three speed boats are at their disposal in case the flood situation turns worse in the district. If required, the district fire department will call a trained scuba diving team from Chennai for rescue works, the officials said.

