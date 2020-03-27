‘Heinous and cowardly’: UN Security Council condemns attack on Sikh worship place in Kabul

india

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 10:55 IST

In a press statement, Office of the Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General condemned the terror attack on a Sikh place of worship in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Describing the terrorist attack as “heinous and cowardly”, the statement said that the members of the Security Council express their “deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government of Afghanistan and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.”

“The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security,” the statement read.

The members of the Security Council called for bringing the perpetrators and sponsors of these “reprehensible acts of terrorism” to justice and urged all States to cooperate with Afghanistan in this regard.

“The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed,” the statement dated March 26, 2020 read.

The terrorist attack took place at the Dharamshala Sikh Temple in Kabul, Afghanistan, on 25 March 2020. At least 25 people were killed in the attack and many were wounded. Terror outfit ISIL-K had claimed responsibility for the attack.

India also expressed strong condemnation of the attack.

“We convey our sincerest condolences to the immediate family members of the deceased and wish speedy recovery to the injured. India stands ready to extend all possible assistance to the affected families of the Hindu and Sikh community of Afghanistan,” the MEA said in its statement.

“Such cowardly attacks on the places of religious worship of the minority community, especially at this time of COVID 19 pandemic, is reflective of the diabolical mindset of the perpetrators and their backers,” it said.