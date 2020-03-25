India condemns ‘cowardly attack’ on Sikh place of worship in Kabul, offers ‘all possible assistance’

india

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 14:09 IST

The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday condemned the terror attack on Sikh place of worship in Kabul, Afghanistan which killed at least 11 people.

Describing the incident as a “cowardly attack”, New Delhi extended “all possible assistance to the affected families of the Hindu and Sikh community of Afghanistan,” news agency ANI reported.

“We convey our sincerest condolences to the immediate family members of the deceased and wish speedy recovery to the injured. India stands ready to extend all possible assistance to the affected families of the Hindu and Sikh community of Afghanistan,” the MEA said in its statement.

Such cowardly attacks on the places of religious worship of the minority community, especially at this time of COVID 19 pandemic, is reflective of the diabolical mindset of the perpetrators and their backers: MEA https://t.co/rGxbW2ZR33 — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2020

“Such cowardly attacks on the places of religious worship of the minority community, especially at this time of COVID 19 pandemic, is reflective of the diabolical mindset of the perpetrators and their backers,” it said.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri also “strongly condemned” the attack.

“These killings are a grim reminder of atrocities that continue to be inflicted upon religious minorities in some countries & the urgency with which their lives & religious freedom have to be safeguarded,” he tweeted.

Suicide attack on a Gurudwara Sahib in Kabul needs to be strongly condemned. These killings are a grim reminder of atrocities that continue to be inflicted upon religious minorities in some countries & the urgency with which their lives & religious freedom have to be safeguarded. pic.twitter.com/yQM3u41dVI — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) March 25, 2020

At least 11 people were killed and others injured when suspected suicide attackers stormed a Sikh place of worship in the Afghan capital on Wednesday.

The attackers targeted a ‘dharamshala’ in Shor Bazar area of Kabul, which has a sizeable population of the Hindu and Sikh minorities. Some reports said the attack began at 7.45 am Afghan time.

Leading Afghan news channel Tolo News cited a security source as saying that at least 11 people were killed and 11 others injured in the attack. Three attackers were still fighting with security forces and one had been shot, the channel reported.

The Taliban denied involvement in the attack in messages sent to the Afghan media.