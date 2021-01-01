e-paper
Home / India News / ‘Helped Army strengthen defensive posture’: General Bipin Rawat condoles Siachen hero’s death

‘Helped Army strengthen defensive posture’: General Bipin Rawat condoles Siachen hero’s death

Awarded the Padma Shri, Arjun award and the Kirti Chakra, India’s second-highest peace-time gallantry award, Kumar was fondly known as ‘Bull’ in the army

india Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 12:30 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat
Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat (ANI file photo)
         

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat condoled the death of Colonel Narendra Kumar (retd), a former top mountaineer who contributed immensely in helping India secure the Siachen Glacier.

“On the demise of Col Narendra ‘Bull’ Kumar, we convey our condolences. A soldier whose determination and yearning to scale high mountain peaks led to discoveries that helped the Army in occupying locations that helped us in strengthening our defensive posture” General Rawat said.

Awarded the Padma Shri, Arjun award and the Kirti Chakra, India’s second-highest peace-time gallantry award, Kumar was fondly known as ‘Bull’ in the army.

“Our strong posturing on the Saltoro Ridge and in other areas of Ladakh are a part of his adventurous travels. His name will forever remain etched in the rich history of our Army,” Chief of General Rawat added.

The departed officer had reported Pakistani military activity on the Siachen glacier, after which the army launched Operation Meghdoot in April 1984 to secure the glacier.

“First to report on Pakistani mischief in Siachen sending patrol and mountaineering expeditions to the Glacier area. India was thus able pre-empt Pakistani attempt to occupy Saltoro Range ....Salute!” former army chief General VP Malik (retd) tweeted on Thursday.

Kumar died at the age of 87 on Thursday due to an age-related illness at the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital.

