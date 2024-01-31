Hemant Soren LIVE updates: ED team begins questioning at Jharkhand CM's Ranchi residence

Hemant Soren ED LIVE updates: The Enforcement Directorate is questioning Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday in Ranchi as part of a money laundering case probe linked to an alleged land scam. Hemant Soren LIVE: ED officers arrive at Jharkhand CM's residence(ANI)

On Tuesday, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief chaired a meeting with MLAs of his ruling coalition amid allegations by the BJP that the JMM chief was "absconding" to avoid the Enforcement Directorate's probe into an alleged land scam case.

On Monday, ED officials visited Soren's residence in Delhi to question him. The central agency seized two cars and ₹36 lakh but did not find the JMM leader. Following this, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey alleged that the Jharkhand CM was a "bhagoda" (absconding) and that there was a proposal to make Soren's wife the chief minister of the state.

However, the BJP said that people have no expectations from the Jharkhand chief minister as he is deeply involved in massive corruption and has made it a source of income.

Soren held two rounds of meetings with alliance legislators at the CM House to discuss the current political situation in the state.

Soren’s wife, Kalpana Soren, who is not a legislator, was also present at the meeting.

Lawmakers expressed solidarity with the Hemant Soren government at the meetings and signed a letter of support without names, as speculations are rife that the chief minister's wife, Kalpana Soren, will be handed over the reins in the event of his arrest.