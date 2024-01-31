Hemant Soren LIVE updates: ED team begins questioning at Jharkhand CM's Ranchi residence
Hemant Soren ED LIVE updates: Here are the latest developments in the Enforcement Directorate's probe into Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren.
Hemant Soren ED LIVE updates: The Enforcement Directorate is questioning Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday in Ranchi as part of a money laundering case probe linked to an alleged land scam.
On Tuesday, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief chaired a meeting with MLAs of his ruling coalition amid allegations by the BJP that the JMM chief was "absconding" to avoid the Enforcement Directorate's probe into an alleged land scam case.
On Monday, ED officials visited Soren's residence in Delhi to question him. The central agency seized two cars and ₹36 lakh but did not find the JMM leader. Following this, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey alleged that the Jharkhand CM was a "bhagoda" (absconding) and that there was a proposal to make Soren's wife the chief minister of the state.
However, the BJP said that people have no expectations from the Jharkhand chief minister as he is deeply involved in massive corruption and has made it a source of income.
Soren held two rounds of meetings with alliance legislators at the CM House to discuss the current political situation in the state.
Soren’s wife, Kalpana Soren, who is not a legislator, was also present at the meeting.
Lawmakers expressed solidarity with the Hemant Soren government at the meetings and signed a letter of support without names, as speculations are rife that the chief minister's wife, Kalpana Soren, will be handed over the reins in the event of his arrest.
- Jan 31, 2024 03:06 PM IST
Hemant Soren ED LIVE updates: CM is cooperating in the investigation, says state health minister
Hemant Soren ED LIVE updates: Health Minister and Congress leader Banna Gupta stated that Soren is cooperating in the investigation, emphasising the responsibility of constitutional institutions to conduct such probes appropriately.
State Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh informed PTI that all legislators firmly support the chief minister.
Simultaneously, JMM supporters protested at Morabadi Ground and other locations against the ED's actions on Soren.
"Our chief minister is being deliberately harassed by the ED on directions from the Centre... We will resort to economic blockade in the entire state," one of the agitators said.Jan 31, 2024 02:20 PM IST
Hemant Soren ED LIVE updates: JMM-led coalition MLAs assemble at Soren's residence
Hemant Soren ED LIVE updates: Members of the ruling JMM-led coalition gathered at the residence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in anticipation of his interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday. ED officials are set to visit the CM's residence this afternoon to record his statement concerning a money laundering case related to an alleged land scam.
State agriculture minister Badal Patralekh affirmed that all legislators firmly support the chief minister in this matter. Ending speculation about his whereabouts, Soren, 48, and also the executive president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, arrived at his official residence in Ranchi on Tuesday. He chaired a meeting with alliance MLAs during this time.Jan 31, 2024 01:43 PM IST
Hemant Soren ED LIVE updates: All you need to know
Amid heavy security cover, Enforcement Directorate officials on Wednesday reached Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s residence here to question him in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.
Soren, 48, who is also the executive president of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), had earlier been questioned in connection with the case on January 20.
The interrogation that day was incomplete, an official said, adding, the fresh round of questioning will start soon.
Legislators of the ruling JMM-led coalition have gathered at Soren’s residence here to express their solidarity with the CM.Jan 31, 2024 01:33 PM IST
Hemant Soren ED LIVE updates: Ed team arrives amid tight security. Video hereJan 31, 2024 01:21 PM IST
Hemant Soren ED LIVE updates: ED officers arrive at Jharkhand CM's residence
ED officers arrive at Jharkhand CM's residence this afternoon to record Hemant Soren's statement in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.Jan 31, 2024 12:58 PM IST
Hemant Soren ED LIVE updates: Security bolstered, prohibitory orders clamped in Ranchi
According to an official release, the prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC are effective from 9 am to 10 pm within a radius of 100 metres at key locations, including the CM House, Raj Bhavan and the ED office at Doranda,
As part of the restrictions, demonstrations, rallies or meetings cannot be held in and around these areas.
The special team is led by Finance Secretary Prashant Kumar. It also features Mines Director Arva Rajkamal and Special Branch IG Prabhat Kumar, it said.Jan 31, 2024 12:46 PM IST
Hemant Soren ED LIVE updates: Ruling coalition MLAs at Hemant Soren’s residence
Legislators of the ruling JMM-led coalition started gathering at Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren’s residence here, ahead of his questioning by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday.
ED officers are scheduled to visit the CM's residence around 1 pm to record Soren's statement in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.
PTIJan 31, 2024 12:11 PM IST
Hemant Soren ED LIVE updates: BJP can stoop to any extent to corner the opposition, says Priyanka Chaturvedi
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi says, "These people (BJP) can stoop to any extent to corner the opposition. The way the Election Commission, ED, IT, CBI, and all the independent agencies have surrendered and have become courtiers in the court of BJP... This is sad for the country... The people of the country are expected to take cognizance of this and teach them a lesson ..."Jan 31, 2024 11:30 AM IST
Hemant Soren ED LIVE updates: ‘The concerned people should cooperate,’ BSP MP on ED probes
"I believe that all the agencies of the country should carry out their work. The concerned people should cooperate, answer the ED, and present documents. As an opposition, we should highlight the government's shortcomings in Parliament," says BSP leader Malook Nagar on ED investigations.Jan 31, 2024 11:14 AM IST
Hemant Soren ED LIVE updates: ‘Soren not ready to take palti like Nitish and is paying the price,' says Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said, "Hemant Soren has majority, people have elected him as the Chief Minister. The way the agency behaves today is not democracy. This is a dictatorship. In Chandigarh, eight votes were disqualified so that the BJP mayor could be elected. What kind of democracy is this? Hemant Soren is not ready to bow down. He is not ready to take a 'Palti' like Nitish Kumar and is just paying its price."Jan 31, 2024 10:18 AM IST
Hemant Soren ED LIVE updates: Security heightened outside ED's Ranchi office
Security measures have been intensified outside the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) Ranchi office in anticipation of the agency's questioning of Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren today.Jan 31, 2024 09:59 AM IST
Hemant Soren ED LIVE updates: What is the alleged land fraud case?
The investigation pertains to a "huge racket of illegal change of ownership of land by the mafia" in Jharkhand, according to the agency.
The ED has, so far, arrested 14 people in the case, including 2011-batch IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan who served as the director of the state's Social Welfare Department and deputy commissioner of Ranchi.Jan 31, 2024 09:57 AM IST
Hemant Soren ED LIVE updates: ‘Every party needs to have a contingency plan,’ says Congress
"ED raided the house (of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren) without any notice. Every party needs to have a contingency plan. For more than three years, they have been attempting to bring down this government. ED and CBI have been engaged in these actions, so you either surrender or face the consequences. That's why every party needs to be prepared for whatever situation arises," says Congress leader Subodh Kant as Hemant Soren faces an ED probe.
PTIJan 31, 2024 09:23 AM IST
Hemant Soren ED LIVE updates: Visuals from outside CM houseJan 31, 2024 09:19 AM IST
Hemant Soren ED LIVE updates: BJP orchestrating theatrics, counters JMM
"Theatrics are being orchestrated by BJP leaders. When (Jharkhand) CM Hemant Soren gave a date of January 31(to appear before ED), what was the point of going to his residence? They aim to defame CM Hemant Soren, who is one of the most beloved CMs," says JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey as Hemant Soren faces an ED probe.
PTIJan 31, 2024 08:51 AM IST
Hemant Soren ED LIVE updates: ‘After much theatrics,’ says BJP as Soren set for ED probe
"Today, Jharkhand) chief minister Hemant Soren will be questioned, after much theatrics, he finally agreed to the interrogation. All these dramatic actions are being orchestrated to deceive the people," says BJP leader CP Singh as Hemant Soren faces an ED probe.Jan 31, 2024 08:03 AM IST
Hemant Soren ED LIVE updates: ‘Not scared, we will fight,’ says Congress
Jharkhand congress chief Rajesh Thakur said, "Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is coming here. We will fight against injustice with full force. We are ready for everything and will tell them (BJP) that we will not tolerate injustice under any circumstances. We are not scared, we will fight."Jan 31, 2024 07:18 AM IST
Hemant Soren ED LIVE updates: ‘Mahagathbandhan’ united, says Jharkhand minister
“All the MLAs that were a part of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government are there and will be there in the future. We are intact and strongly stand with the government,” said Jharkhand minister Banna Gupta after attending a Mahagathbandhan meeting in Ranchi on Tuesday.Jan 31, 2024 06:55 AM IST
Hemant Soren ED LIVE updates: Delhi CM Kejriwal helped Soren to flee Delhi, alleges BJP MP
"According to the information, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal helped in driving away Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren from Delhi to Ranchi, this cooperation extended to Varanasi. Then, Jharkhand minister Mithlesh Thakur took him from Varanasi to Ranchi," alleges BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.Jan 31, 2024 05:58 AM IST
Hemant Soren ED LIVE updates: Probe agency to grill Jharkhand CM today
Hemant Soren ED LIVE updates: JMM MP Mahua Maji said that Jharkhand CM has said that he is ready to face the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 and has absolutely no fears.
